World Cup done; all eyes on domestic circuit

pune

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:22 IST

After living his dream of representing India at the u-19 World Cup 2020, Siddhesh Veer is back in Pune with two goals in mind... one of playing well in domestic cricket and the second to represent India in the senior World Cup.

A slap tear in the right shoulder just 15 days before the u-19 World Cup and then a selection call for the playing 11 still seems like a dream for Siddhesh. The the entire phase has taught him important life lessons.

“The last couple of months have been a learning experience. Recovering from an injury and getting back into the squad was difficult. I could do it only because I believed in myself. Even during my resting period, I would exercise to keep myself in a good frame and that paid off when I played my first World Cup game,” said Siddhesh.

Siddhesh now wants to work towards achieving his other dreams. “Before thinking about the senior World Cup, I am eager to play Ranji Trophy and take Maharashtra to victory. I hope to get selected in the next season and deliver a match-winning performance every time I take to the field,” said Siddhesh who idolises Cheteshwar Pujara when it comes to playing multi-day format.

Siddhesh, who loves to play shots using the pace of the ball, is now focusing on adding varieties to his game. Upgrading everything to next level is the motto for him now.

“Next season will be very crucial for me. One thing that I have learnt from my international exposure is that delivering results consistently is most important,” he said.

He also likes to do some extra practice with his father after his training at PYC Hindu Gymkhana. “Be it practice or discussing cricket, my father is someone whom I rely on completely. His motivation has played an immense role in making me what I am today,” he said.

Coach’s belief

Pawan Kulkarni was the first coach under whom Siddhesh trained at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana. Though he is no more, Siddhesh credits Kulkarni for teaching him the basic skills. “Pawan sir always believed that I have the potential of representing the Indian team and he used to keep me telling this line every day,” said Siddhesh, who is now coached by Niranjan Godbole.

“Siddhesh plays confident shots and this makes him a talented player. He will surely play Ranji Trophy next season,” said Godbole.

Bio:

Name: Siddhesh Veer

Age: 19

Batting style: Left-hand batsman

Bowling style: Right-arm off spin

Favourite batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Cheteshwar Pujara

Favourite bowler: Nathan Lyon, Ravichandran Ashwin

Stats:

Under-19 World Cup 2020:

Batting: Matches: 6; Innings 3; Runs 69; Highest 44*

Bowling: Matches: 6; Innings 2; Wickets: 2

Domestic

2019-20 Cooch Behar Trophy: 749 runs in 16 innings