YEA Cup: Amanora Basketball Club pip Millennium High School 24-10

In the league stage match of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) Cup basketball tournament where Amanora Basketball Club (ABC) did everything right from the first quarter to secure a 24-10 victory over Millennium High School at Deccan Gymkhana on Sunday.

ABC team had suffered 28-14 loss in the final of Puneri Basketball League at Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School in February.

“We were beaten by them (Millennium High School) last time in the finals so we wanted to defeat them at any cost. We knew what mistakes we had made last time and were careful about it,” said Ipshita Goel, captain, Amanora Basketball Club.

For ABC, Swara Wagh and Arya Pathangare led from the front scoring eight points each. Opponent team Millennium came out with a disappointing outing as their players kept missing baskets. Tanishka Raut was the top scorer with four points for Millennium.

“Team was not in regular practice since last few weeks and it was reflected in today’s performance,” said Dashrath Birhamane, coach of Millennium School.

Right from the first quarter, ABC was rock solid with their defence. Millennium too came out with good efforts but few errors allowed ABC to take a slender lead of 4-2.

In the second quarter, as well game advance further with snail’s pace as both the teams failed to score baskets freely.

Team ABC went into half time with the score of 10-6 and from then they took the complete control over the match.

“We are very good at offence so much focus was on to come good at defence. After taking a big 10-6 lead at the half time we went for full-court defence,” Swara Wagh of ABC.

In next two quarters, Millennium High School struggled with their passing and also made fouls as ABC kept scoring baskets and surge ahead into the match.

“In our last meeting, we were beaten by Millennium School so we were waiting for this match and girls did their homework well to defeat them,” said Annirudh Pole, Amanora Basketball Club.

Result

Amanora Basketball Club 24 (Swara Wagh 8, Arya Pathangare 8) beat Millennium National School 10 (Tanishka Raut 4, Rajanndini Gudgile 3) Half time: 10-6

Captain say

Ipshita Goel, captain of Amanora Basketball Club (winning team)

Our coach guidance helped us to keep complete control over the match. Right from the first quarter we did everything right.

Avani Hulawle, captain of Millennium National School (losing team)

Many girls were new to the team so the team coordination suffered. We also missed many free throws.

