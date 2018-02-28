You may have to pay for waiting at Pune railway station entrance for longer than 10 minutes. Here’s why

Pune railway station might soon charge vehicles waiting at the main entrance of the station for more than 10 minutes to pick up or drop passengers.

Railway officials said that the system of charging vehicles waiting for a time period exceeding 10 minutes is being considered to address the issue of growing traffic congestion at the entrance of the Pune railway station, especially during peak hours.

In 2016, a similar system was introduced at the Pune airport, which was later lifted.

Speaking about the issue of congestion at the station, divisional railway manager Milind Deoskar said, "Currently, during peak hours, the congestion at the Pune railway station is seen growing tremendously. Vehicles are seen waiting unnecessarily at the pick and drop area at the entrance of the station, choking the entrance. Due to this, many passengers find it difficult to get onto the platform and are boarding wrong trains or getting late for their respective train.”

Deoskar further stated that due to such difficulties faced by passengers, the incidents of chain pulling in trains has been growing, which is inturn adversely affecting the punctuality of the trains departing from Pune station.

"In 2016-2017, 458 incidents of chain pulling were registered, which increased to 541 in 2017-2018. Many people board the wrong train after reaching late due to the traffic congestion in front of the station and are seen pulling chains in a bid to get off the train," said Deoskar.

Deoskar clarified that the scheme is only under consideration and that other factors for implementing it, such as the amount to be charged, are yet to be finalised.