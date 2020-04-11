Yourspace: Punekars look at the brighter side of the lockdown

pune

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:04 IST

The lockdown due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has kept everyone indoors. HT finds out how residents of Pune are managing to stay safe and positive during these times.

More time to read, watch TV

When the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 I was feeling tensed as the construction material was lying on the spots and the labourers were returning to their hometowns. I prepared myself to accept the present situation and understood that the steps have been taken for the benefit of the society and our own family members and near and dear ones. As the domestic worker stopped coming to work, I started helping in household work. Most of the time during the day, I read a book and thanks to Doordarshan, I am able to recollect old memories by watching Ramayana and Mahabharat.

Sandeep Shah

Keeping in touch with friends and family through technology

I am missing my morning routine of going out for walks and socialising with my friends. I keep myself busy by completing the household chores and reading old magazines. I keep in touch with my friends and relatives by calling them up regularly. I also do yoga every day at home to stay fit.

Vijay Vaidya

Bonding with family

The maximum amount of time is spent trying out new recipes as everyone is at home. We bond with each other by cooking different meals and even children help in the process. I discourage children from spending a lot of time in front of the TV and instead involve them in some hobby. To stay fit, I exercise on the terrace of my building twice a day.

Vaishali Khairnar

Virtual classrooms

As the classes are closed due to the lockdown, I keep in touch with the students via technology. I am also posting notes about the classes on WhatsApp and help students solve problems or their queries about various subjects through virtual classrooms by using applications like Zoom. I am also spending time with my family and reading books.

Sachin Hishwankar

Getting tech-savvy

I am posting videos of arts and crafts on different social media platforms which can be helpful for parents to keep their children busy as they are not going to school. This helps me know more about technology and how to get in touch with today’s youth. I am also trying out new recipes as all the family members are at home.

Neelima Joshi

Work from home experiment

I am currently working from home after the lockdown was announced. When I am not working, I spend time with my family by playing carrom, cards or chess. Now, I even spend more time helping my wife in household chores and make tea for her daily.

Sachin Pathak

Utilising this time to pursue a hobby

I am utilising this time to pursue a new hobby. I am baking various items and spending quality time with my family. I am even learning new games from my children. I also read books and watch movies.

Smita Pawar