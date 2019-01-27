Youth escapes with iPhones from Flipkart delivery boy in Pune

A delivery boy working with Flipkart was allegedly cheated by a youth who managed to escape with six iPhone mobiles without paying for it on January 20. A case in this regard was lodged at the Chatuhshrungi police station by the delivery boy.

As per informationby the Chatushringi police, the complainant Chetan Ghodekar had reached at IISER Institute to deliver the parcel to a personidentified as ‘Amol’ who had ordered for seven iPhone mobiles and a smartwatch. When Chetan reached to deliver the mobile phonesto Amol in the parking area of the Institute, Amol told Chetan that he had ordered for six mobile phones and the seventh one wasordered by a woman who is in building D of the institute. Amol then told Chetan that the woman would pay him for all the itemsordered.

Chetan then reached in the building and found that he was cheated. When he returned back in the parking area, Amolhad already left from there. Following the incident, Chetan has lodged a case at the Chatuhshrungi police station. Police said that mobile phones were worth Rs 2.99 lakh. Police sub-inspector N Pallampalley is investigating the case.

Youth cheated of ₹2.24L while trying to purchase second hand car

A 19-year-old college student studying in Pimpri was cheated off Rs 2.24 lakh, while he was trying to purchase a used car on a e-commerce website. Mayur Chavan, a resident of Kalewadi lodged a case of cheating against the seller, who identified themselves as Tamir Tejkumar from Ahmedabad at Wakad police station. As informed by the Wakad police officials, the incident took place between January 21-23. The victim saw an advertisement stating sale of Maruti Swift and contacted Tejkumar regarding the same. The accused asked Chavan to transfer ₹ 2.24 lakh into his bank account. Chavan did as he was told and failed to receive the vehicle. Following which he lodged a complain of cheating at Wakad police station.

