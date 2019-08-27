‘1.4 lakh dead wells in state can be used to recharge groundwater’

punjab

At least 1.4-lakh dead wells, which once used to be the backbone of irrigation, can be used to help address the problem of depleting groundwater level in the state.

This was stated by the experts who have been working on methods to restore the water table.

Under the All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on irrigation and water management initiated by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), researchers are working on using abandoned wells in the state for groundwater recharge and improvement of its quality.

Depletion of Wells

Rajan Aggarwal, a senior research engineer and chief scientist of AICRP in the PAU’s department of soil and water engineering, said, in 2000, there were nearly 2.85 lakh wells in Punjab from which water used to be extracted through diesel-operated pump sets.

“However, due to the depleting water table, only 1.4 lakh wells are left. We have initiated a project wherein we have revived seven such wells in PAU and are using them for groundwater recharge,” he added.

Aggarwal said that the PAU was also assisting the farmers in adopting these abandoned wells for groundwater recharging.

Project being run in Patiala, Ferozepur among other areas

“We are running this project at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) of Patiala, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Nawanshahr, and helping farmers in reviving these wells,” he added.

The senior research engineer further said that a recharging well has the capacity to soak up to 10 litre water per second, depending upon its depth.

