12 booked for opening fire, vandalising vehicles over kids’ fight in Tarn Taran

The district police booked 12 people, including six by name, for allegedly opening fire and vandalising vehicles over an old fight of children of two families at Sara-e-Amanat-Khan village, 30 km from here on Sunday.

The accused are Kuldeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Harpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harjit Singh of the village while the identity of six others is yet to be ascertained by the police.

In his complaint to the police, Gurbir Singh aka Gora of the same village, said that on Saturday night he, along with his family members, was returning home from the mela of Baba Chup Shah on a tractor and a Tata Indica Manza car when the accused waylaid them and started vandalising their vehicles.

“One of the accused, Kuldeep Singh, opened fire at me and I had a narrow escape,” said the complainant. He said, “The accused also tried to set our vehicle afire, but they left the spot after villagers started gathering there,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh of Sara-e-Amanat-Khan police station, said Gurbir and Kuldeep are heads of two different families in the village and they had been at loggerheads for a few weeks over a fight of their children in the village’s gurdwara.

He said on the complaint of Gurbir Singh, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-27-54-59 of the arms Act was registered against the accused, who are absconding.