22-year-old Ludhiana man arrested for murdering mother

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly gagging his mother to death after an argument with her over his drinking habits.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Kumar, 22, the son of the deceased Kanchan Devi, 70.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that he went home in a drunken state on Saturday night and asked his mother for food but she refused. In a fit of rage, he took her sari and gagged her.

After committing the crime, he slept beside the dead body of his mother. On Sunday morning, the neighbours who gathered after Kumar was heard crying loudly were told by him that his mother had died of a heart attack.

His relatives, however, decided to go for a postmortem instead of cremating the woman.Hearing this, the accused fled from the spot.

Doctors at the civil hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, ruled out heart attack and said that the victim was suffocated to death.

Following the revelation, the police launched a manhunt for the accused and nabbed him when he was trying to escape the city to evade arrest.

A case has been registered against Kumar at the Basti Jodhewal police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The case has been registered on the statement of Mukesh Singh of New Shakti Nagar, the son-in-law of the deceased and Kumar’s brother-in-law.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, SHO at police station Basti Jodhewal said that the accused has confessed to the police about committing the crime. Kumar had also told them that his mother had scolded him for his drinking habit and refused to serve him food, after which he had killed her.