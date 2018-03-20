25% students of govt schools in Raipur Rani consume tobacco: PGI survey

According to a survey conducted by Oral Health Sciences Centre, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER),25% children are tobacco consumers in 25 government schools of Raipur Rani village. The students of age as young as 8 years old were found to be consuming tobacco.

The Oral Health Sciences Centre had conducted a survey in 150 schools of Raipur Rani block and Shahzadpur block to find the pattern of oral cavities among children from 2015-2017.

“Out of 150 schools, survey for tracing tobacco consumption among children was conducted in 25 schools of Raipur Rani. Out of 2,500 students in these schools, over 25% students were consuming tobacco,” said Oral Health Sciences Centre professor Dr Ashima Goyal.

She said peer pressure is the common reason of tobacco consumption among children and they further get influenced from their parents who also consume tobacco.

A senior doctor at the centre said,“According to a Global Youth Tobacco Survey by WHO in 2009, also conducted in Chandigarh, the age of tobacco initiation was 11 years. However, we have came across children as young as 8 years old consuming smokeless tobacco. It means students of Class 2 and 3 are consuming tobacco in Raipur Rani government schools.”

He said 17% population of Chandigarh is tobacco consumer.

Oral Health Sciences Centre has written a proposal to the Department and Science and Technology for the procurement of CO analyser. to detect consumption of tobacco by a person in past 72 hours.

Doctor further said, “We will be interviewing students from schools in urban and semi-urban areas of Chandigarh under this project. The purpose is to know the initiation age of tobacco and factors responsible for tobacco consumption among children.”