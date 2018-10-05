28-yr-old woman hangs herself from door frame in Ludhiana

A 28-year-old mother of two children committed suicide by hanging herself from a door frame in her house at Manohar Nagar on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Parwinder Kaur. Jagjit Singh of Doraha, the victim’s brother, said that on Friday morning, he received a phone call from her husband, Sukhbir Singh, stating that she was in a critical condition.

“When I reached there, I saw Parwinder lying on the bed. When asked, Sukhbir Singh told me that she had hung herself from a door frame,” he said.

“He also told me that Parwinder was alone present at home with children at the time of the incident. When he reached home, he saw her hanging and rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” the brother added.

Inspector Vinod Kumar said that the police have inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 22:52 IST