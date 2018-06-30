29-year-old man dies of drug overdose in Ludhiana village

A 29-year-old resident of Sawaddi Kalan, 30km from Ludhiana, died of drug overdose on Friday night.

Initially, police tried to hush up the matter by initiating inquest proceedings Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), but after the intervention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA HS Phoolka, a case under NDPS Act and Indian Penal Code was registered.

Phoolka and Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, who alleged that police were trying to cover up matter, a syringe, spoon, lighter and a piece of foil paper was recovered from the spot.

Kuljeet Singh, a farmer, is survived by his parents, wife and two children. Inspector Rajesh Kumar said that Kuljeet was drug addict and got discharged from a de-addiction centre around a month ago and was under depression from the last a few days.

“Kuljeet went to the fields at 9pm but didn’t return. The family members were also not able to contact him. Later, we got to know that a body was lying in the fields,” he said.

Kuljeet was taken to civil hospital Jagraon where he was declared brought dead.

“During initial inquiry, the family didn’t disclose that he was taking drugs due to which we filed proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC, but after recovery made from the spot, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and Sections 21-27-29 of the NDPS Act was registered against unidentified persons on the basis of complaint lodged by the deceased’s father Sukhvinder Singh,” he said.

Campaign against drugs

Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, along with the 26-year-old woman who accused the Ferozepur DSP of pushing her into drugs, launched a campaign “Nashe Khilaaf Punjab” by paying obeisance at Gurdwara Manji sahib, Alamgir, on Saturday.

Earlier while launching the drive on Friday, Bains said that the woman would be moving across the state and would appeal the youth to stay away from drugs and expose the drug peddlers and persons involved in the whole racket.