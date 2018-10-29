3 booked for assaulting lady constable on duty in Chandigarh

Three auto rickshaw drivers have been booked for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic constable near housing board light point on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 9.45am when the constable, identified as Preety, stopped them from parking their three-wheeler near the bus stop. Following this, the accused got into heated argument with the cop and even pushed her. The trio allegedly even made a video of the incident.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, Anil Kumar and Rinku of Mauli Jagran.

Based on the constable’s complaint, the trio has been booked under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault and criminal force to deter public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Traffic police officials, privy to the matter claimed that, “In wake of the festive season, cops are taking strict action against traffic violators. The stretch where the incident took place usually gets choked.”

Oct 29, 2018