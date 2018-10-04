7-year-old girl was raped before murder by mother’s live-in partner in Ludhiana, reveals postmortem

The postmortem report of the seven-year-old victim of physical and sexual assault in Ludhiana has brought to the fore gory details of the brutality she was subjected to.

She had on Tuesday succumbed to the head injury inflicted on her by her mother’s live-in partner.

The autopsy was conducted by a team of three doctors, who in their report revealed that the girl was also raped by the accused, who had later attacked her with some blunt weapon.

The girl’s body also bore injury marks on her shoulders and other parts of the body.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Davinder Singh said after conducting postmortem, the victim’s body was handed over to her uncle and father.

The 25-year-old accused was arrested late on Monday. He had assaulted the daughter of his 36-year-old live-in partner on September 26, when she returned home from school.

The victim’s mother was not at home at the time of the incident. The accused and the victim’s mother had been living in a rented accommodation at Kabir Nagar in Shimlapuri for the past two months.

The police had on September 29 also arrested the victim’s mother for concealing the information about her daughter’s condition.

She has already been sent to judicial custody while police are interrogating the main accused. The accused had confessed that the couple considered the girl a hurdle in their relationship.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 376/511 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at the Shimlapuri police station.

‘Accused had thrashed her earlier too’

The victim’s uncle, who was the complainant in the case, alleged that the accused had thrashed his niece in the past as well.

He regretted that had he known about he accused’s behaviour before hand, his niece would have been alive today.

He said he later came to know about the fact that his sister’s live-in partner had also attempted to kill his niece at a couple of instances.

“She somehow managed to survive the previous attacks,” he said.

“What can be more appalling than a mother going against her own daughter to save her lover and hiding such gruesome facts about her child’s ordeal. I want justice for my niece. Both the accused must get the maximum punishment possible,” he added.

The victim’s father, who belongs to Abohar, said with her death, he lost his fourth child.

“After my parents died, I along with my wife and daughter shifted to Ludhiana and started living in Shimlapuri where our other relatives and my in-laws also used to reside. But I returned to Abohar around a year ago when my wife started picking fights with me regularly,” he said.

“My wife used to threaten me of committing suicide and eventually forced me to leave the house. She had been living with her paramour here without even getting a divorce,” he added.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 11:38 IST