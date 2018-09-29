Ludhiana man booked on rape bid on live-in partner’s minor daughter

A man has been booked for rape bid and physical assault on the seven-year-old daughter of his live-in partner, Shimlapuri police said on Saturday.

The police said the victim’s mother has also been named in the first information report (FIR) for allegedly concealing the information.

She also misinformed the doctors about the injuries inflicted on the victim during the physical assault by terming them accidental, police added.

The FIR was, however, registered on the complaint of victim’s uncle, who alleged his sister hid the facts in order to save her lover.

The complainant, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, claimed that his sister and her paramour wanted to kill the minor as they considered her as a “hurdle” in their relationship.

He said his sister married an Abohar-based man 13 years ago and the couple had three daughters. “As two out of them had died, my 36-year-old sister eloped with her 25-year-old paramour and started living with him at a rented accommodation on Daba Road. The victim was also living with them,” he added.

He alleged that on September 26, when his sister — who works as a peon in a local factory — had gone to work, the accused attempted to rape her daughter. “The accused thrashed my niece brutally following which she lost consciousness. It was the landlord who called my sister on finding the girl’s condition serious,” he told the police.

“Instead of informing police, my sister rushed her daughter to a hospital and told doctors that she met with an accident,” he added.

He said as soon as he came to know about the matter, he approached the police.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Davinder Singh said an FIR under Sections of 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 376/511 (attempt to rape) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered.

The SHO said on September 26, as the victim returned from school in the afternoon, the accused attempted to sexually abuse her. “When she resisted, he thrashed her with sticks and iron rod. The accused also slapped and kicked the girl,” he added.

The officer said the man and his paramour were on run and the police had launched a manhunt to nab them.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 22:09 IST