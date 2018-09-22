8 booked, 1 held for assaulting shopkeeper, tossing his turban in Chandigarh

One person was arrested and eight others booked after a 47-year-old man, who runs a silencer repair shop in Sector-28 motor market, said that he was assaulted by the group on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Paramjeet Singh, 47, said that one of the accused, Wasim, owns a shop in the motor market. On September 18, Wasim and his helpers—Ajay, Lalu and Anil—came and removed his shop’s signboard. When he objected, the accused started arguing with him and even manhandled him. They also forcefully removed the signboards of other nearby shops and threatened one of the workers, before leaving.

“Later in the day, two helpers at Wasim’s shop came and asked me to accompany them to their shop,” said Paramjeet, adding, “When I reached there, I saw that there were a group of five to seven people sitting inside.”

“They pushed me in and started assaulting me. One of them even tossed my turban,” the complainant said. “The accused then threatened me, saying that I would have to face dire consequences if I did not vacate my shop within three days,” he added.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342(punishment for wrongful confinement.), 506(punishment for criminal intimidation), 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused identified as Wasim, Ajay, Lalu, Anil, Asiff, Shakil, Pappu, Zuber and Shoket. Pappu, 38, a resident of EWS Colony, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh has been arrested.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 21:36 IST