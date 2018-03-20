AAP appoints another co-president, chief whip, two whips in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed a new co-president in its organisational set-up and elected a chief whip and two whips in the state assembly.

AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia named Balbir Singh as co-president of the state unit, giving him the responsibility of forming the organisational structure. With his appointment, the party now has two co-presidents – Sunam MLA Aman Arora being the other.

“The decision to have two state unit co-presidents to assist the state president has been taken after detailed discussions in the recently held meetings of all five zonal presidents and 10 MLAs with Sisodia recently,” said a party release. Balbir Singh was the AAP candidate against Capt Amarinder Singh in Patiala constituency during the assembly polls last year.

The AAP legislature party, which met in Chandigarh, also appointed Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Mashahia as party’s chief whip in the state assembly. Bathinda Rural MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby and Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Khalsa have been named as whips. AAP legislature party leaders, who chaired the meeting, informed the assembly speaker about the appointments.