AAP leaders sit on hunger strike outside Punjab CM’s house

MPs and MLAs of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday sat on a hunger strike outside the official residence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding action against those responsible for sacrilege incidents and police firing at protesters in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015.

Chandigarh Police stopped the protesters as prohibitory orders were imposed in the area. Heavy security arrangements were in place following the AAP’s hunger strike call in front of the house of the CM, who had gone to Delhi. AAP leaders and police entered into an argument when protesters were not allowed to sit on the road outside Amarinder’s residence.

Later, police allowed only four AAP leaders — leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, MLAs Aman Arora and Baljinder Kaur and Faridkot MP Sadhu Singh — to sit in the open area.

Other AAP MLAs Meet Hayer, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Budh Ram were told to sit at some other place.

Earlier, the AAP leaders paid obeisance at the Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula and prayed for punishment to the accused of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

“Both the Congress and the SAD-BJP are playing a friendly match. Amarinder announced a time-bound probe by a special investigation team in the sacrilege and police firing incidents, but no action has been taken against persons named in Justice Ranjit Singh panel report. Both the Congress and the SAD want to divert the people’s attention by holding parallel rallies,” said Cheema.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 21:35 IST