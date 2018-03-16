After Bhagwant Mann, Punjab AAP MLA Aman Arora resigns as state unit co-president

After Bhagwant Mann, Punjab AAP MLA Aman Arora has resigned as state unit co-president. this comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Akali Dal minister Bikram Majithia for levelling “unfounded allegations” of his involvement drug trade last year.

In a tweet to AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Arora wrote, “Rspctd @msisodia ji, due to painful turn of events since yesterday, plz accept my resignation from the post of Co-President (sic).”

Kejriwal wrote to Majithia that he will withdraw all the statements and allegations made against him and also tendered an apology, saying the accusations were unfounded.

The AAP chief had accused Majithia, then a powerful minister in the state government, of being involved in narcotics trade while campaigning for the high-octane Punjab assembly elections last year when the AAP made drug abuse as a major issue in the polls.

Majithia announced that he has decided to withdraw the case against Kejriwal and another AAP leader Ashish Khaitan in the light of the apology.

Kejriwal’s apology drew flak from party’s Punjab unit leaders who described it a “meek surrender.”

“We’re appalled n stunned by the apology of @arvindkejriwal tendered today, we don’t hesitate to admit that we haven’t been consulted on this meek surrender by a leader of his stature,” leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira said on Twitter.

Kharar AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu also tweeted, saying that the apology was a letdown to the people, especially the youth of Punjab. “We in Punjab have not been taken into loop. Our fight for Punjab continues,” he said.