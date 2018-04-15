Air Asia’s Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight to start in August: Amritsar MP

Low-cost carrier Air Asia will operate a flight between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur four days a week, from the first week of August, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla told reporters on Saturday.

“Air Asia has finalised the schedule of its Kuala Lumpur-Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight to begin from the first week of August. The carrier will finalise the date in May,” Aujla added.

He added that the flight from Kuala Lumpur will take off at 1940 Malaysian time and arrive in Amritsar at 2245 Indian time.

Malaysia is ahead of Indian time by 2 hours 30 minutes, meaning that if it is noon in Amritsar, it will be 2.30pm in Kuala Lumpur. The return flight from Amritsar will depart at 0015 and land in Kuala Lumpur at 0825.

Aujla thanked the Union minister for civil aviation, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and minister of social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla, Rajya Sabha MP and Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik and NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch for their efforts in increasing the connectivity of the city.

“The increase in passenger footfall at Amritsar airport is also attracting international operators. These new flights will bring revenue and investment, ultimately improving the economic health of the city,” he added, claiming that he was also working to improve domestic connectivity from the Amritsar airport.

“My focus now will be to improve rail services and resolving the Patti-Makhu rail link,” he added.