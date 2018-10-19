Apex gurdwara body elections to be held on November 13

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive panel, on Thursday, resolved to hold the annual session of its general House to elect the president and other office-bearers of the apex gurdwara body on November 13.

The meeting was held at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in the historic town of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “The election session will be held at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the SGPC on the premises of the Golden Temple.”

Besides the president, a general secretary, senior vice-president, junior vice-president and 11-member executive committee are elected in the session held every year in November.

Longowal added the year 2019 will be dedicated to the celebrations of the 550th Parkash gurpurb (birth anniversary) of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak, and the SGPC had chalked out programmes to spread the teachings of the founder of the Sikhism. He said work was underway on a war-footing to construct memorial gates and other buildings to mark the anniversary.

‘Implement holy city status to Sultanpur Lodhi in letter, spirit’

Responding to the statement of the Congress government that Sultanpur Lodhi had already been given the status of holy city, the SGPC chief said the status made no sense if it remained only on paper.

“It needs to be implemented. The state government should fulfill its duty to ensure that the town develops as per international standards.”

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 10:05 IST