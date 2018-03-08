‘Ardas’ at Akal Takht for peace in civil war-hit Syria

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh with other Sikh high priests, officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and devotees on Thursday performed an ‘ardas’ (prayer) in front of the Takht, highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, to pray for peace in civil war-hit Syria.

Other prominent personalities, who participated in the prayer included Golden Temple head granth (Sikh priest) Giani Jagtar Singh, Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkeet Singh, SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh and additional secretary (Dharam Parchar) Balwinder Singh Jaurasingha.

Before performing the ‘ardas’, all the religious personalities along with devotees recited the ‘mool mantar’, ‘gur mantar’ and ‘bani’ (hymn) of Chaupai Sahib. They prayed for peace in Syria where atrocities are being committed against the civilians. “Wherever we see the brutalisation of anyone, we should make efforts to stop it and have a pro-people approach”, said Giani Gurbachan Singh.

Terming the civil war in Syria as unfortunate, Roop Singh said, “Everyone has the right to live and he should not be deprived of the right. So, atrocity of any kind is condemnable”.

Jagjit Singh Jaggi, personal assistant to SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, Golden Temple manager Sulakhan Singh Bhangali and additional secretary Rajinder Singh Atari were also present on the occasion.