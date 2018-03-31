At 34°C, Friday was season’s hottest day in Chandigarh

The city recorded its hottest day of the season at 34 degree Celsius on Friday, with met officials saying clear days ahead indicated rising temperatures over the next two to three days followed by cloudy skies.

The average temperature recorded in March in Chandigarh was 32 degree C this year, which was close to normal with hardly any variation . Last year, on March 29, the maximum temperature was 35.9 degree C, the highest recorded in the last six years (since 2011).

Throughout the week temperatures have averaged around 33 degree C. Monday recorded a temperature of 32 degree which rose to 33.8 degree on Tuesday. Day temperatures for the last three days levelled out at 33 degree, rising to 34 degree on Friday.

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday night, at 18.2 degree, was two degree above normal.

“This year, there is not much change in the temperature, with patterns similar to that of the last few year. The average maximum temperature was 32 degree,” said an official from the met department.

He said, “The day temperature is going to rise by one to two degree in the coming days. However, there is a possibility of cloudy weather after three to four days.”

The humidity level oscillated between 20% to 57% on Friday.

The maximum temperature, according to the met website, will be 34 degree C and minimum temperature 29 degree.