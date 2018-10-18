At meeting with PM Modi, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder flags stubble burning that chokes Delhi

The problem of stubble burning that chokes north Indian states including the national capital could aggravate this year, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his meeting on Thursday, pitching for compensating farmers who do not burn the crop residue.

Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab has contributed to the sharp decline in air quality level in Delhi and neighbouring states.

Delhi’s air quality continues to be “very poor” for the second consecutive day, with several areas in the national capital nearing severe levels of pollution. The national capital’s overall air quality index was recorded at 315 on Thursday morning, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research.

While the Punjab government has been acting against farmers for burning crop residue, Capt Amarinder Singh has argued on several occasions that if the Centre does not give Rs. 100 per quintal compensation to farmers, it will be difficult to control stubble-burning.

Capt Amarinder later said PM Modi was sympathetic to the problem of farmers.

The chief minister has underlined that the problem could aggravate with the close of the harvest season, and needed to be addressed urgently.

The chief minister also took the opportunity to thank the PM for the central government’s decision to not disturb the 60:40 ratio with respect to appointment of Chandigarh cadre officers.

An official spokesperson of the state government said the chief minister has urged Modi to advise the finance ministry to urgently settle the Rs 31,000 crore cash credit limit gap on the principle of shared responsibilities, amongst the stakeholders in procurement of grains for the country.

The chief minister also urged Modi for assistance to the Punjab government to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji next year. He urged the Prime Minister to issue suitable directions to the ministry of culture and the National Implementation Committee to provide necessary support to the state to make suitable arrangements for the event.

Earlier, in a letter to the PM, Capt Amarinder also sought Rs 800 crore in compensation for the losses incurred by the state due to the recent flooding resulting from exceptionally heavy rainfall, the spokesperson said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 15:15 IST