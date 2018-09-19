Badals tour villages in Lambi constituency, allege booth capturing

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal along with his son and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal toured several villages in Lambi constituency and alleged booth capturing by Congress leaders.

Parkash Singh Badal also casted his vote at his native village Badal.

The former CM said, “They fear their rout in the elections and are resorting to violence in order to tilt the scale in their favour. I have seen outsiders with sticks and other weapons in the villages. This kind of politics is condemnable.”

10 rounded up in Muktsar

Meanwhile, Muktsar police have rounded up 10 persons from the hotel of Manjinder Singh Bittu, who is contesting zila parishad polls from Udekaran zone.

SHO Bhupinder Singh said, “We have rounded up 10 persons from the hotel and have also recovered a licensed pistol from their possession. Carrying pistol is violation of norms. We are investigating the matter.”

However, a very slow turn out was witnessed among the voters. There was 16.10 % polling in Muktsar, 14% in Malout and 15% in Lambi after two hours of the polling.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 12:24 IST