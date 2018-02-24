Gas cylinder blast: Seven children injured, balloon seller killed in Amritsar

A 60-year-old balloon seller Satnam Singh was killed and eight people, including seven children, were injured when the gas cylinder he was carrying on his moped burst at Ghanupur Kale village, Chheharta, in Amritsar, on Saturday about 3.30pm.

Satnam, of Guru Nanak Pura village, was selling gas balloons at the annual fair of Baba Darshan Singh held in the village along the national highway 1. Gurpreet Singh, 13, was injured on his right leg; Ekampreet Singh, 5, (forehead); Lovepreet Singh, 13, (right leg was severed from body); Akashdeep Singh, 14, (right thigh); Jashandeep Singh, 10, (left leg); Amritpal Singh, 8 (face, eyes and left leg) and Sneha, 6, (left leg). A vegetable seller, also named Satnam Singh, 32, received eye injuries.

As the blast left behind a trail of blood and chaos, village residents rushed the children and the injured man to the Arora Hospital on the Chheharta road. Four of the children, who were critical, were shifted to Amandeep Hospital near the railway station, the police said. Mandeep Kaur, the mother of Jashandeep, 10, said, “I and my mother-in-law were partaking of langar at Gurudwara Baba Darshan Singh. My son was waiting for his turn to buy the balloon, when the cylinder burst.”

One of the injured Lovepreet Singh, 13, being shifted to a hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Chheharta SHO Harish Behal said, “Satnam’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. We have filed proceedings under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”

Amritsar (West) MLA and spokesperson of Punjab Congress Raj Kumar Verka visited the injured in hospital. He announced that the government would bear the expenses on the treatment of the injured.

“We will provide financial aid as per rules,” he added. In 2017 too, when the fair was held in July, it was marred by an accident. Two people were killed and around a dozen injured after the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze lost control over his vehicle and hit two other cars before running his car into the crowd.