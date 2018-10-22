Bargari morcha leaders in touch with estranged Akali stalwart Dhindsa

The organisers of the Bargari Insaaf ‘Morcha’ are putting out feelers to disgruntled Shiromani Akali Dal leader Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who had resigned from all party posts on September 29, it is learnt.

A source privy to the development revealed that Bargari morcha organisers and Dhindsa were in touch, which was confirmed also by parallel jathedar Baljit Singh Daduwal.

Confirming the development, Dhindsa told HT over phone that he had received a call from Bargari morcha organisers to join them on the 3rd anniversary of Behbal Kalan firing (October 14) but he refused on the pretext of a relative’s wedding.

“I am not in touch with any specific person, but I have a wide range of friends irrespective of their political affiliations,” Dhindsa said.

Parallel jathedar Dhian Singh Mand evaded a direct reply, saying they will give welcome with open arms all those who want to join the ‘morcha’ as it has been for the sanctity of ‘Guru Granth Sahib’.

Dhindsa was the only senior SAD leader who reportedly had sought the resignation of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, holding him responsible for granting pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015.

On October 13, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal called on Dhindsa to soothe him, but he rejected the former chief minister’s appeal to take back his resignation.

After Dhindsa’s resignation, three veteran Majha Akali leaders — MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan — held a press conference, saying that “all was not well in the party”. Sekhwan then accepted on record that he supported the cause of the Bargari protest.

Morcha delegation to meet guv on October 24

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) general secretary Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala said that a delegation of Bargari Insaaf ‘morcha’ will meet Punjab governor on October 24 to highlight the comment of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Sukhbir had alleged that the state government-led by Captain Amarinder Singh was “taking Punjab into an era of darkness by encouraging radical elements” during his meeting with Badnore. The delegation will have 10-15 people, including former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh Bathinda and others.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 22:27 IST