Bargari sacrilege: Khaira calls all-party meet on Sept 21

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dissident leader, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, has announced that he is calling an all-party meet on the Bargari sacrilege issue in Chandigarh on September 21. He appealed to all political parties and religious lobbies to assert their stand on the fact that the culprits behind the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 were still not caught and punished.

“We appeal to all political parties, including the Akali Dal and the ruling Congress, to come and attend the meeting for the sake of the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib,” Khaira told a press conference.

“I also appeal to all religious bodies of the Hindus, Christians and Muslims, besides the Sikh organisations to stand up and be counted. It is a serious matter concerning the people of Punjab at large,” he added.

“It is clear that Capt Amarinder Singh is playing in the hands of the Modi government. Not a single police officer, named as accused in the justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report has been arrested,” he added.

Boycott Badals, tells a rally in Malout

Khaira also held a rally at Malout in Muktsar, along with party MLAs Nazar Singh Mansahia, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Master Baldev Singh and Pirmal Singh Khalsa. He appealed to residents to boycott the Badals, accusing them of using citizens for political gains.

“Boycott the Badals, and liberate the institution of the Akal Takht and the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) if you do not want a repeat of the Bargdai sacrilege,” he said, adding, “This Muktsar district is the citadel of the Badals who have always been playing political games at the cost of the common man’s life.”

The four AAP MLAs accompanying Khaira accused the party’s Delhi leadership of ‘dictatorship’ and adopting an ‘undemocratic attitude’. “Autonomy for the party’s state leadership is the key to its growth,” said Mansahia, the Mansa MLA. Khaira also halted at Gidderbaha and Lambi, where he interacted with the local party cadre.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 21:39 IST