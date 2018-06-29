Batala, Punjab’s ‘dirtiest’ city refuses to make amends

Even after getting the tag of the ‘dirtiest’ city of the state in the Swachh Survekshan 2018, the sewerage board of Batala is yet to awake from its slumber.

The outer localities such as Gandhi Camp, Umarpura and Navi Abadi are suffering due to choked sewerage. Also, the residents of Ram Tirath road complained of living in acute unhygienic conditions. Notably, former Congress minister Ashwani Sekhri owns a house on this road and since the last 10 days, the sewerage system remained choked and the road was flooded with stagnant water, making it impossible for pedestrians to cross the road.

Residents claimed to have made numerous complaints to the council and sewerage board officials but said were unable to get any satisfactory reply. Hence, some of them dug a hole in the wall of adjoining a playground of local SL Bawa College and now, the sewerage water is going into the playground.

INVITATION TO MISHAPS

The sewerage system of busy Old Mall Mandi road was also blocked since last two months. Now, with pre-monsoon showers, the situation can openly be expected to go worse.

With this comes to fore the laxity of the sewerage board as a main hole of sewerage pipe on Old Mall Mandi road is lying open since months and on Wednesday night, a woman passing through the road on a scooter, fell into the sewer but was pulled out by shopkeepers there.

Last month, hundreds of residents of Umarpura, Navi Abadi and Shri Hargobindpur road, along with local Congress leaders, held a dharna on Batala-Jalandhar road against the non-functioning of sewerage system in their localities following which SDM, Batala, Rohit Gupta had called up officials of the sewerage board. The officials had then assured that the entire sewerage system of the city will be cleaned and functional by June 20.

SDO, sewerage board, Harpreet Singh said that he had not received any complaint regarding choked sewerage from Ram Tirath road. “Our employees are working in different parts of the city and within some days, the problem will be solved,” he said.