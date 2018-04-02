Bharat bandh: Amritsar-Jalandhar highway blocked; violence in Ferozepur, Hisar

Punjab’s Dalit-dominated Doaba region witnessed complete shutdown on Monday following a ‘Bharat bandh’ call in protest against alleged “dilution” of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Over 35% population in the Doaba region belongs to the Dalit community.

Why the bandh? Several Dalit organisations had called for a ‘bandh’ on Monday expressing concerns over the alleged “dilution” of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The Supreme Court on March 20 had banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, a legislation meant to protect the marginalised communities from abuse and discrimination.

A mob ransacked the office of divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, on Monday. Window panes and doors of the DRM office were broken and one railways employee, Paramjeet Kaur, sustained injuries. The Jammu Tawi Express is still at the railway station, with passengers on board.

Local NGOs have reached the station and are providing food and water to the passengers.

Across Jalandhar, protesters have gathered on most major rotaries and have blocked roads. In Subhanpur Kapurthala, protesters blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway, bringing traffic to a complete halt. Protestors also blocked the Panda bypass in Hoshiarpur.

Jalandhar bus stand wearing a deserted look on Monday. (Pardeep Pandit/HT )

The situation, however, is under control and protesters have been holding peaceful protests amid anti-BJP and anti-Modi sloganeering in Jalandhar, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Goraya and Kapurthala.

Protesters were seen forcing owners to close shops. In Kapurthala, some violence was witnessed as protesters vandalised motorcycles stationed outside a pizza joint. Police warned protesters in Hoshiarpur brandishing swords. Jalandhar commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh said the situation was under control. Meanwhile, all public transportation services and railway services have shut down. In Nawashahr, protesters have blocked the Chandigarh highway.

In the neighbouring state of Haryana, protesters allegedly injured SHO city Lalit Kumar following which police had to resort to lathicharge and lob tear gas shells at crowd near Rani Lakshmi Bai chowk in Hisar.