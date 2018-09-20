Centre spending ₹200 crore to revamp Amritsar railway station, says BJP state chief 

During an inspection of the ongoing development works at the railway station, Rajya Sabha member and state BJP chief Shwait Malik said, “Within six months, Amritsar railway station will be among the best railway stations of the country with international standards,” on Thursday.

The central government is spending ₹200 crore to revamp the railway station, he said.

Malik also interacted with the passengers at the station and asked if they faced any kind of inconvenience while travelling.

He also met senior railway station officials. During the meeting, the officials informed Malik that installation of five lifts, escalators are underway to facilitate the passengers.

Besides this, construction of two new platforms at the station is ongoing to decrease the congestion of rail traffic. New RO water vending machines have also been installed.

As per the officials, a granite floor will be installed at platform number 1 and old flooring of all the other platforms will be replaced by new Kota stone.

The work of installing a coach guidance system, LED lights, GPS clocks, new chart display system, display boards, setting up of a new enquiry counter, new data communication equipment is also underway, said one of the railway officials.

Directing the officials of expediting the work, Malik also inspected the locations where bio-toilets are being constructed.

Malik said, “The work for new railway over bridge — Bhandari Bridge — will be completed soon.”

“Survey and feasibility report for the bullet train (Amritsar-Chandigarh-Delhi) has also been started. the government is spending ₹61 crore for the development of Chheharta railway station and three new platforms are also being constructed there,” he said.

Talking about the pending Patti-Makhu rail link, he requested Captain Amarinder Singh to acquire the land for the project as soon as possible.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 21:36 IST