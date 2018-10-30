Chandigarh administration issues firecracker licences to 96 traders

The UT administration on Monday issued licences to 96 firecracker vendors during the draw of lots held at the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 17 for nine sites.

As many as 1,043 persons applied for the licence to sell firecrackers.

Devinder Gupta, president of Cracker Dealers’ Association, said, “We request the concerned authorities to increase the space of stall from 15x15 square feet to 15X30 square feet and we are ready to pay the extra amount.”

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s restrictions from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, the district magistrate issued the orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which empowers the authorities to take pre-emptive measures in urgent cases of danger.

Violating Section 144 of the CrPC can lead to registration of a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If convicted, the violator may be imprisoned for up to two years along with ₹1,000 fine.

Last year, the Punjab and Haryana high court had restricted issuance to only 20% licences as compared to 2016.

Admn to check sale of illegal firecrackers

Sachin Rana, additional deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, said, “If any trader is found selling crackers illegally, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) will be imposed.

All three sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will be provided with the list of 96 licence holders.

Under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, violators could face imprisonment for a term which may extend from one month to six months or a fine ranging from ₹200 to ₹1,000 or both.

We have formed one more team, who will check subletting of licenses also and if anyone found subletting the license, case will be registered against the same, he added.

According to the directions of the Supreme Court, firecrackers can be sold only through licence holders.

Stalls will be put up at following locations:

Sabzi Mandi ground, Sector 43

Near Ramlila Ground, Sector 46

Open space in Sector 33C

Adjoining mandir, Sector 37C

Opposite Gujarat Bhawan, Sector 24

Sabzi Mandi ground, Sector 29

Car Baazar open ground, Ram Darbar

Opposite fire station, Manimajra

Masjid ground, Sector 20

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 14:31 IST