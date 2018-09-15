Chandigarh MC to take over door-to-door waste collection, garbage collectors will get jobs

Adopting the Indore model, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC)’s General House on Friday unanimously decided to take over door-to-door garbage collection from private hands and deploy the civic body’s collection vehicles to achieve 100% waste segregation.

The House reached the decision after MC commissioner KK Yadav assured all councillors that the civic body would hire all 1,447 private garbage collectors registered with it on contract basis and depute them in different jobs related to waste management.

Indore was adjudged the cleaning city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2018. Chandigarh came third, missing out on a higher rank because of poor solid waste management. Councillors who visited Indore on a study tour tabled their report in the House, which helped it reach the decision.

‘Road to cleanest city’

Earlier, councillor Rajesh Kumar Kalia, who claims to represent waste collectors, was snubbed when he said the decision could backfire as “his people” would never accept it. Fearing job losses, waste collectors have been protesting and not lifting garbage for the past two days in the city.

Responding to Kalia, mayor Davesh Moudgil said the decision will in fact make the waste collectors free from any kind of exploitation.

“In the MC, all waste collectors will get fixed salary, which will be at least Rs 12,000 per month, besides provisions of provident fund and medical health facilities,” he said.

At present, a handful of contractors control the entire waste collection in the city. They keep a major portion of the earnings through collection charges from households and sale of recycled waste.

The MC commissioner said the decision was a historic one and will help the city become the cleanest in India. He said the civic body would hold a meeting with waste collectors to dispel any misconceptions about job losses.

Yadav said the waste collectors will be deputed as supervisors, helpers and drivers under the new system.

Meanwhile, the mayor appealed to the residents to develop the habit to segregate waste at household level and help Chandigarh achieve top spot in Swachh Survekshan.

How the model will be implemented

The 250 twin-bin garbage tippers will have the capacity to store segregated waste of nearly 1,000 households at one time.

These vehicles will be divided between all sectors and colonies based on the household density. The markets will also be covered.

After collection, the vehicles will leave for the Dadumajra processing plant via 10 transit centres.

While the wet waste will be processed into compost, dry waste will be heated at the material recovery centre. Here ragpickers may be allowed to pick up recycled waste and rest will be sent for processing.

Collection charges in water bills

Once the new system is introduced, waste collection charges will be added to the water bills. The MC has already finalised the new collection charges — varying between ₹50 and ₹5,000 — for which the administration has issued a draft notification.

Will take two-three months

MC chief KK Yadav said the new waste collection system will take two to three months to implement. Till then private collectors will continue picking the garbage.

1,150 twin bins in public places

The MC House also approved the proposal to buy 1,150 twin bins to be placed in commercial, public and tourist places. It will prevent littering and ensure waste segregation. While Gail India Limited is funding 500 bins, the remaining 650 will be bought for Rs 35 lakh. The city needs to have twin bins every 50m to compete in the next year’s Swachh Survekshan.

