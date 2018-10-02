Dismiss Randhawa for his intent to rig panchayat polls: SAD to governer

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to dismiss cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for openly announcing his intent to rig the forthcoming panchayat elections.

In a statement here, former minister and party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said Randhawa had recently announced at a public rally that only Congress voters would be allowed to decide the outcome of the panchayat elections and all others, including Akalis, would be stopped from entering polling booths.

“Since this is against the essence of the constitution as well as the Panchayati Raj Act, we urge the governor to take swift action against the minister to restore people’s faith in the democratic process,” said Cheema.

He said Randhawa’s statement has made it clear that the Congress has evolved a strategy to rig the elections and that this will be replicated across the state. He said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should now clarify whether this conspiracy to capture the panchayat elections by use of illegal means had his blessings? “If not, then he should tell the people what action he was taking against Randhawa,” said Cheema.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 22:11 IST