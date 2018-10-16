Disquiet grows in Punjab Congress over Bargari standoff

It seems to be a script gone awry for the ruling Congress in Punjab. The sense of jubilation in the Congress camp since the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report changed the political discourse in the state has given way to disquiet after October 7 show of radicals at Bargari.

On Sunday, the congregation became a ragtag bunch of radicals, written-off politicians and ambitious Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebels joining ranks to take on the government. That too on an agenda that had been set by the Congress to corner former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal.

On the internal revolt in the Akali Dal, Capt Amarinder mocked the Badals, while speaking to HT on sidelines of a press conference here, saying they need to retire now and go for meditation. But Congress leaders who set the agenda say merely “discrediting” Badals may not be enough.

“From cornering the Badals, the situation has changed to cornering the Congress. The radicals have hijacked the agenda along with AAP rebels led by Sukhpal Khaira. It is all a perception game and we are losing it,” a Congress MLA said.

A section in Congress, at one point, was also promoting Khaira to fill the Panthic space left by fall of the Badals.

“It suits Congress strategically to split the Panthic vote. The Hindus and scheduled castes (SCs) are traditional vote-bank of the Congress. Even in 2017 elections, the split of Panthic vote between Akalis and AAP helped the Congress return to power after 10 years. But now the situation can backfire. The Congress has not only lost the Panthic vote, but also alienated Hindus and Dalits by harping on the sacrilege issue,” party insiders say.

Capt-Jakhar differ

Amarinder also does not share the views of Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on “urgency” to act against the culprits at Bargari, nor on the unfolding revolt in the Akali Dal.

Jakhar had said in an interview on Saturday that the Bargari upsurge has shown people are losing patience and want action. He had also said the SAD needs to be saved from Sukhbir. But the CM dubbed it as Jakhar’s personal views.

“It is an internal matter of the Akalis and we should not interfere in it,” he added. He also blunted the criticism of radicals on Monday by reading the riot act to them against “disturbing hard-earned peace of Punjab”.

Congress distancing itself from radicals

The Congress is now distancing itself from radical leaders calling the shots at Bargari. The ministers and MLAs who were sympathetic to the Bargari protesters have also hardened their stance.

“The people of Punjab are flocking to Bargari as they are hurt by incidents of desecration of Guru Grath Sahib and killing of innocent protesters. The radicals and some politicians are now trying to take advantage of the emotive issue for their vested interests. Without sacrilege issue, these radicals cannot muster even 2,000 people,” Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon said.

He represents Faridkot seat, the epicentre of anti-sacrilege protests where Badals held a rally recently against the “oppression” of the Congress government.

On Sunday, Congress ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria accompanied Dhillon to call on the families of victims killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan instead.

Amarinder did not forget to point it out to reporters. “My ministers went to the house of the deceased while others were merely indulging in political games over the issue,” he said.

But Congressmen are worried at the developments. Their grouse: “The CM needs to act, not just talk.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 10:04 IST