Doctor shouts at 69-yr-old man at CGHS, probe marked as misconduct

Instead of being patient and treating patients with care, a doctor at the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre has been accused of mistreating them. The latest incident following a spate of complaints indicates that he had shouted at an elderly, ailing main, asking him to move faster and not waste his time.

Also, though the office of the additional director, CGHS, has told patients that a probe will be initiated, a patient who complained against the doctor, Rajnish Singla, alleged that officials at the centre tried to “compromise” with him.

Four written complaints have been received against Dr Singla’s behaviour. The latest to air his grievances is Vinay Sood, 69, from Himachal Pradesh, who says the doctor addressed him angrily as he walked slowly into his room for consultation. “I have age related ailments and can't walk properly, but the doctor mocked me and screamed at my wife saying that as I take more time to walk and speak slowly, I should not be not visiting him as it wastes his time (sic),” he says.

A retired class one officer, Sood says he wonders how Dr Singla treats the poor and illiterate “if this is how he behaves with educated people.”

Confirming that it was Dr Singla, Dr Ashwani Kumar, additional director, CHGS, said, “We have received three to four written complaints against him. In previous cases, patients compromised but in this (Sood’s) case we have marked an inquiry.”

The report will be submitted within one to two days and suitable action will be taken, he added.

Sood’s son, Chirag, however, said the health centre was slow to respond to their calls and that an officer called up after three mails and several calls. “She asked my father to take back the complaint and hinted that a compromise be struck. Though she said that doctors were under a lot of work pressure, my father refused to do her bidding and said no matter how stressed a doctor was he could not insult a patient.”

Last week, when Hindustan Times visited the centre, several patients complained about Dr Singla’s behaviour.

When contacted, Dr Singla said, “We are always there to help the patients. There is a lot of patient load and at times patients are agitated. We have to follow government rules and when we ask them to follow some rules like coming next for collecting medicines they get agitated. One person cannot satisfy all.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 13:11 IST