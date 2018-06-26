Driving exam gets more tech-savy, transparent in Chandigarh

Driving tests have become a lot difficult for tricity residents as clearing the test is now in the hands of a fully automated computer system, which came in place in June this year.

Sensors are fitted onto every curve and a radio frequency identity (RFID) card is given to the vehicle which communicates with the sensors installed and triangulates the position of the car at all times. The entire project cost the administration ₹2 crore.

UT transport director Amit Talwar had praised the transparency of the system, saying, “Now, the inspectors just make sure that the system is running properly, rest the system passes the applicant.”

There are seven tracks at the park—for reverse parking, U-turn, degree loop, no entry point, four junction, rotary, reverse bend and gradient. All tracks need to be cleared to pass. “The gradient or the ramp is the toughest. Almost every day we have to rescue a driver who loses control over the incline,” an official at the traffic park said.

Though the system has now become transparent, the level of difficulty has also increases as one wrong decision behind the wheels can cause the person to fail the test. Aman Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 20, who had come for his driving test says he was anxious about it because his friend had failed the test twice for going slightly off-road. Another resident, Gurpreet Singh was here for his second attempt and was confident he will clear it this time. He has failed the first time because of a miscommunication on part of the instructor, he alleged.

Before the practical test, the applicant needs to clear a theoretical test which is conducted at the RLA office in Sector 17. In the test, 25 questions related to road signs and traffic concepts are asked, out of which at least 15 have to be correct.

Meanwhile, the traffic police also works side by side to educate people about traffic rules. SSP Shashank Anand informed how they run special drives throughout the city to educate motorists about a variety of subjects including the use of cycle tracks for cyclists and a campaign against honking. A summer school is also being run for school children to spread traffic awareness.

