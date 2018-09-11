Faridkot minor abduction: HC directs Nishan, his mother to pay ₹90 lakh to victim

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed Nishan Singh, serving life sentence in the sensational 2012 Faridkot minor abduction and rape case, and his mother Navjot Kaur to pay ₹ 90 lakh compensation to the victim and her family.

The case had triggered political storm across the state. The division bench of justice AB Chaudhari and justice Inderjit Singh also dismissed the mother-son’s appeal against the 2013 trial court verdict. Apart from holding Nishan guilty, the Faridkot district and sessions court had awarded seven-year jail to Navjot.

“We are aghast to see how a middle-class family of the complainant with two daughters was torn apart by the rowdy and cruel conduct of rich landholder Nishan Singh and his mother”, the court observed.

The court also directed the Faridkot collector to attach agricultural and other properties of Nishan and his mother and recover the compensation amount from its sale proceeds. The collector has been told to complete the entire process within 10 weeks and submit a compliance report in the court. Of the total compensation amount, Rs 50 lakh will go to the victim and Rs 20 lakh to her parents.

The minor girl, a Class 10 student then —was abducted from her Faridkot house at gunpoint by Nishan and his accomplices on September 24, 2012. She was rescued from Goa almost a month after.

The girl’s father and mother were thrashed by the accused when the couple tried to resist the kidnappers. The assailants had dragged her out of the house by hair and bundled her into a car in full public view. The gang had also fired shots to intimidate the neighbours and onlookers.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 22:54 IST