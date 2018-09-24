Faridkot MLA aide among 4 booked for polling day violence, caste slur

Four people, including an aide of local Congress MLA, were booked on Sunday for violence and making casteist remarks during the rural polls.

The accused have been identified as Gurshawinder Singh, who reportedly is a close aide of Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon; Bukkan Singh, Harpal Singh and Jaspal Singh, all residents of Machaki Kalan village of Faridkot district. Gurshawinder Singh’s wife Simrajeet Kaur won the zila parsihad seat from Machaki Mal Singh zone on a Congress ticket.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly made casteist remarks and beat the complainant Raj Singh and his two kin up when they refused to support Gurshawinder’s wife.

The FIR said Raj Singh, his brother Sukhpal Singh and uncle Malkit Singh were standing at a polling station to cast their vote on September 19 when Gurshawinder and his men allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Investigating officer Wakeel Singh said no arrest could be made in the case as they were busy in Baba Farid Annual festival.

The accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 148 (rioting), 149 (common intention) of IPC and Section 3 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Sadar police station.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 10:30 IST