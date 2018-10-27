Farmer among two arrested for Rs 10.45 lakh petrol pump robbery in Nabha

The police arrested two men for robbing Rs 10.45 lakh from a petrol pump employee five days ago, while he was on way to deposit the amount in a bank. The police also recovered the looted cash along with a rod and motorcycle used in the robbery.

Those arrested were identified as Harvinder Singh alias Chhotu, 30, of Alohran village and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, 22, of Gobindgarh Channa village. Chhotu is a farmer, belonging to an affluent family and owns 100 bigha agricultural land in Alohran village, police said.

Police said Chhotu had been allegedly keeping an eye on the petrol pump’s operations for three months before the incident. He noticed that the petrol pump employee was sent to deposit cash between 9.30 am to 10 am everyday and the cash amount would double a day after a holiday. So he planned the robbery on Monday, police said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379-B (snatching), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that a team comprising Patiala superintendent of police (SP) (detective) Manjit Singh Brar; Nabha deputy superintendent of the police (DSP) Davinder Attri; Nabha station house officer Sukhraj Singh and Nabha CIA in-charge Gurmeet Singh to nab the miscreants behind the robbery. He said that the police was able to crack the case from the CCTV footage and eyewitnesses’ account.

“Chhotu and his friend Happy had their faces covered when they attacked Jagsir Singh of Reliance petrol pump on the head with a rod while he was on the way on a two-wheeler and fled with the cash. The accused were also on a motorcycle. Chhotu had recently bought the motorcycle and had covered the front number plate and removed the rear number plate but the tyres of the motorcycle were unusual which were caught in the CCTV that became the first clue for the police,” the SSP said.

The police have recovered the leather bag containing the cash and the clothes that the accused wore that day.

He added that Chhotu, son of late Bant Singh Nambardar, is said to be a drug addict and had been in jail for the murder of a college student in 2010 in Malwa’s ITI College, Rakhra. The SSP said that the parties might have reached an out of court settlement and Chhotu was released in the case.

“He is the only brother of his seven sisters and youngest of all and his parents have passed away. He lives in a joint family along with his wife and a son. The family is said to own 500 bigha land and Chhotu inherits more than 100 bighas of it,” the SSP said.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 13:02 IST