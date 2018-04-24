Fazilka panchayat gets national award for delivery of services

The Patti Puran Singh panchayat, with a population of 500, in the border district of Fazilka has bagged the ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar’ (DDUPSP) on the ‘National Panchayat Day’. The award is given to panchayats as recognition of their work in improving delivery of services to the public like maintaining records and holding gram sabhas. It is for the second year in a row that Fazilka district has won the award. Last year, Chak Janniser village had won.

The nomination forms for the award are uploaded online. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rural development and panchayat minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, gave away the awards at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. Bholu Wala village in Ferozepur district and Dalla in Moga also won the award.

Facilities available

The village has a sports stadium, a community centre for public, facility of purified water and well-maintained roads. There is no liquor shop. Sarpanch Lakhbir Singh Dhillon said, “I am thrilled as our hard work paid off. There is a sports stadium in our village where block-level games are held. Purified water is provided to residents, through two RO systems in the village.”

Dhillon, who had a library constructed in the village, added, “We constructed a library in the memory of my late father, who was an avid reader.” “The award will encourage us to work with more enthusiasm,” said Manjit Kaur, a member of the panchayat. Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia also congratulated the entire village.