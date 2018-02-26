Four abduct Nawanshahr woman, sell her at Delhi brothel; booked

The district police on Sunday booked four persons — a woman, her son and two unidentified persons — for allegedly abducting, raping and trafficking of a 26-year-old woman, who was reported missing from her village near Pojewal in Nawanshahr around ten months ago.

The case was registered after the woman’s parents on Saturday received two letters reportedly written by the victim.

The letters highlighted her plight and stated that some persons had sold her at a brothel in Delhi after repeatedly raping her.

Following the complaint made by the woman’s brother, the police have booked a woman identified as Bobby and her son Honey, both residents of Saroya village.

They had allegedly asked the victim to meet an unidentified person at Balachaur who they claimed would help her to secure a job.

The police officials said as per the letter, the two persons, who were yet to be unidentified, sexually assaulted the victim and later sold her at a brothel on GB road in Delhi.

Pojewal station house officer (SHO) Satish Kumar said they have been verifying the letters, as the woman’s parents claimed that handwriting on the letters was not of their daughter’s.

“We have registered a case and are probing it from all possible angles,” he added.

The persons booked by police, however, are absconding and a case has been registered against them under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 370 (trafficking of persons), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pojewal police station.