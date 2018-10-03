Four snatchings in 24 hours leave Amritsar residents worried

Four incidents of snatching were reported within 24 hours on Tuesday in Amritsar district, said police.

In two incidents, unidentified miscreants committed the crime at gunpoint. The first incident took place at Khalchian village.

In his complaint to the police, Ludhiana resident Pawan Dhingra said, “I was a part of a cycle rally which starting from Amritsar to Jalandhar. When the rally reached near the flyover bridge at Khalchian village, my cycle got punctured, following which I got it repaired and started following the rally. Meanwhile, a Maurti Suzuki Omni car intercepted me.”

“There were four men in the car and one of them had a pistol while others had sharp-edged weapons.They snatched my bag containing ₹15,000, two mobile phones and a credit card at gunpoint,” Dhingra said.

The second incident occurred at Muchhal village where a 35-year-old man was looted at gunpoint. In his complaint, Mukhtiar Singh of Mathurewala village said, “At around 5pm, I and my wife were going to Beas town on my motorcycle. When we reached near Muchhal village, a car intercepted us. Three unidentified men snatched my wife’s purse containing ₹2,500, a mobile phone and few important documents at gunpoint.”

In both the cases, Khalchian and Tarsikka police have booked the miscreants under Sections 379 B (snatching by force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

In the third incident near Shukarchak village, Mamta of Preet Nagar, Verka, stated to Maqboolpura police that she along with Gurpal Singh of Verka were going towards Shukarchak village. “When we reached near a canal, three unidentified bike-borne men waylaid us.They threatened us with a dagger and snatched my purse containing ₹2,300, a mobile phone and some documents,” she said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurbir Singh of Maqboolpura police station said they have registered a case under Section 379 B (snatching by force) of the IPC against three unidentified men. “Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused,” he said.

In the fourth incident, Poonam Chawla of Basant Avenue said, “I along with my niece Gopika were going to market. At around 7pm, when we came back to Basant Avenue, two unidentified bike-borne men snatched my purse containing ₹10,000 and few documents.”

On June 26, a 50-year-old anganwadi teacher was killed after she fell from her scooter as two bike-borne men snatched her purse from outside the police commissioner’s office here.

