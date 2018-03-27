Girl dies, three hurt in blast at illegal cracker unit in Jalandhar

A girl was killed and three others were injured after an explosion in an illegal cracker manufacturing unit in the Central Town locality of Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Police said crackers were being manufactured and stored in a room on the third floor of a house. Four people, who were in the room when the blast took place, were trapped under the debris. Nearby residents rushed the injured to the civil hospital where Radhika, 18, died while her cousins Deepa, Karan and Sunil sustained burn injuries, said deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Gurmeet Singh.

Sunil, whose condition is stated to be critical, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The victims are residents of Nepal. A team of forensic experts also reached the site and started investigation.

“In the preliminary probe, we found that firecrackers were being manufactured and stored in the house. The reason behind the explosion will be known after investigation,” said the DCP.

Owner of the house Gurdeep Singh said all four were working for him to pack crackers for past several months. “I am not aware, how this explosion took place,” he said. The police are yet to book him.