Guest column: #MeToo is a weapon, handle the battle with care and caution

The loss of dignity is perhaps the most painful and humiliating experience that a woman can go through. A woman whose body has been violated can never really erase the memory or the pain from her mind. But as they say, life has to go on, so she finds the strength to stand up and move on.

The recent #MeToo movement has given an opportunity to many to air their horrific experiences and put to shame the men who had wronged them in the past.

Men of repute and stature have suddenly been put on the hook and the naked reality is there for all to see and read.

A cathartic experience for women

Many women are now being given space to give vent to pent-up emotions, which undoubtedly is a cathartic experience.

I am sure it takes a lot of courage for a woman to put into words such an experience.

The movement seems to have shaken up the conscience of the nation at large. It is being talked about everywhere. It seems that behind many a suited and booted man is hidden a wild wolf, verily a monster.

Is it disbelief or indignation?

At the same time, a little voice in me asks, “Is all of this true?” Let us think of it this way. There is a man in your life who you really love and respect; be it your father, husband, brother, son or even a friend. You wake up one fine morning and the newspaper has a story about how the same man harassed or abused a woman, sometime or the other in whatever way.

How do you react? Is there disbelief or indignation? Or do you start to doubt him? Let us say that all said and done, you know for sure that the man in question is being framed. Perhaps the woman raising the allegation has a score to settle with him. It could be for reasons personal, professional, social, political or any other for that matter. There is so much to read between the lines!

The beginning of a new era

This could perhaps be the beginning of an era where men or for that matter even women hesitate or refuse to work with the opposite sex, lest they be accused of anything untoward. There are innumerable decisions on many issues in offices and work places, where sometimes men and women rub each other the wrong way, for reasons that are purely official. There could be policy matters regarding transfers, leaves, promotions, salary hikes, allotment of work etc. In a domestic scenario, a false allegation could have serious connotations; it could even wreck a marriage.

Use it responsibly, not arbitrarily

While #MeToo is a platform or a weapon that has made women stronger, I hope it will be used responsibly and not arbitrarily. I hope it will not become a tool for destruction of the character of an otherwise upright man. Character cannot be built in a day. Reputation has very light feathers; it can drift away by a mere whiff of air. For gossip mongers, such a topic is full of juice. The more they masticate the more juice it releases!

It is every one’s responsibility that the #MeToo weapon is treated as ‘Fragile - Handle with care’. The pen in this case is mightier than the sword!

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance writer. Views expressed are personal)

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 09:09 IST