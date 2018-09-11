Haryana assembly session: Power tariff cut by ₹2 per unit for domestic consumers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to reduce the power tariff from ₹4.50 to ₹2.50 per unit on consumption of 200 units in a month by domestic consumers.

In case the monthly electricity consumption is up to 50 units, the consumer will be charged ₹2 per unit, Khattar said on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha.

The move is clearly aimed at wooing the electorate ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections early next year and is expected to benefit 42 lakh families. Already in poll mode, the first ever BJP government in Haryana has started taking a plethora of populist steps.

Announcing yet another pro-people step, Khattar said the government has decided to give free electricity connections to those dhanis across the state which are situated within one km of lal dora of villages.

Congress dubs it another ‘jumla’

While the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry dismissed the government’s decision as “yet another jumla” and eyewash that will not give any relief to the people, the principal opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said it was a “political gimmick”.

Meanwhile, amid thumping of desks by the treasury benches, Khattar described the reduction in power tariff as “historic” and said the reduced power tariff will ensure saving of Rs 437 per month to the consumers.

He said that with these announcements he has fulfilled his earlier promise to reduce the power tariff in the state.

Besides free electricity connection to the dhanis located within one km of lal dora of villages, Khattar said another scheme is also under the active consideration of the government under which a cluster of 11 houses within one km radius will be provided free electricity connection.

“The aim of the state government is to ensure that each household in the state has electricity connection,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said the government is also considering to enhance the power supply to agricultural connections even as at present additional three-hour electricity supply is being ensured in morning and evening hours under the scheme.

Khattar told the House that the government has decided that the left out isolated houses in remote parts of the state will be provided electricity through renewable energy so that each household in state has the facility of electricity.

Haryana government signs MOU for Ethanol plant

With a view to addressing the problem of air pollution due to burning of agriculture residue and ensure additional income to farmers, the Haryana government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for the setting up of 100 kilo litre per day capacity ethanol plant at Bohli village in Panipat district.

Stating this in the Vidhan Sabha, Khattar said as per the MOU, the agriculture residue of 50 km area will be collected for producing ethanol. This ethanol will be utilised by mixing it in petroleum through the IOC. In return, the farmer will get mutually agreed prices for their agriculture residue.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 19:17 IST