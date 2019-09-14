HC seeks fresh status report on law and order from Punjab ahead of Sept 15 protest rally

punjab

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:06 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought a fresh status report on the law and order situation in Punjab and Chandigarh and arrangements made by respective administrations in the wake of protest call given by different unions on September 15 in Mohali. The call has been given to protest against the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The next hearing is on September 20.

As per the state government, the call to assemble at Mohali and then proceed on a march towards Chandigarh has been given by around 15 Punjab-based unions including the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Karkhana Mazdoor Union and Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee.

However, during the hearing on Friday, the government told the court that protesters had not taken permission for the rally from Mohali district administration. Mohali deputy commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders on assembly for 60 days, in view of this protest march.

The bench of chief justice Krishna Murari and justice Justice Arun Palli was hearing a plea filed on September 11 by one Rajpreet Singh, a Chandigarh resident, who had sought directions that those holding the dharna and march should be asked to take due permissions from authorities or the agitation and march should be declared illegal. He had submitted that 20,000 are to march in the protest.

During the hearing, the court observed that the state won’t be able to stop the protesters, if they were not restricted at respective districts from where they are starting. The court directed to take action against the protesters who do not follow the guidelines issued for holding protests and dharnas. As per a Supreme Court order, protests can’t be held without taking prior permission from local authorities.

The court has now directed UT and Punjab to work in complete co-ordination to take all possible measures to ensure that the peace and tranquillity in Punjab and Chandigarh is not disturbed. The court also asked authorities to ensure that agitators are not successful in taking law into their hands and disturb public order.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 11:04 IST