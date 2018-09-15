Hindustan Times journalist wins ‘Laadli’ award for best English news series in print

Hindustan Times Chandigarh journalist Aneesha Bedi has bagged ‘Laadli’ award in the northern region category for best English news series in print on Friday.

The awards were given at a ceremony in New Delhi by Magsaysay Award winner P Sainath.

The award was bestowed on HT staffer for her stories on a 10-year-old rape victim who was denied abortion and she went on to give birth.

Aneesha’s reports covered a range of topics, from the girl’s health to the identity of the rapists and from the court’s view to the newborn finding a home.

Aneesha, a senior correspondent, was one of the 82 awardees from 18 languages under the categories of columns, features, and investigations, among others.

As the regional award winner for the northern region, she will be in contention for the national award for the best English news series in print.

The Laadli Media Awards are given by Population First, a communication and advocacy initiative in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund Activities (UNFPA) on pressing gender concerns.

