Home Guard volunteer gets 10 years in jail for raping woman

The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi on Friday awarded 10 years in prison to a Home Guard volunteer for raping a woman in 2015.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.05 lakh on the convict, Gorakhnath, 35, resident of Jammu. He was directed to give another ₹1 lakh to the victim as compensation.

Gorakhnath was held guilty under Section 376 (2) (being a public servant, takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in his custody as such public servant or in the custody of a public servant subordinate to him) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, who is in her 30s, said she met Gorakhnath when he stopped her at a naka in Sector 37, Chandigarh, in 2012. He had challaned her for driving without a seat belt. He took her phone number as part of the challan proceedings, and they later started interacting over the phone, soon becoming friends.

She told the police that she and her 10-year-old son started living with Gorakhnath in 2015, when he established sexual relations with her after promising to marry her. But he abandoned her soon after.

In 2016, he began pursuing her for a live-in relationship again, threatening her of having in his possession some lewd videos of her that we would make viral.

The woman also alleged that Gorakhnath beat her up with iron rods a number of times, and prohibited her from stepping outside the house.

She ultimately filed a complaint with the police headquarters and the cyber police, who registered a case and arrested Gorakhnath.

The court after hearing the arguments held Gorakhnath guilty of rape, and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.