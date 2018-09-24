Husband, father-in-law booked for sexual harassment in Ludhiana

The Sadar police on Sunday booked the husband and father-in-law of a 35-year-old woman for sexually harassing her.

In her complaint to the police, the woman also alleged that her husband, a factory worker, harassed her for dowry and had unnatural sex with her. She said he also forced her to establish physical relation with his father and also pressured her for prostitution to earn money.

The woman alleged that her husband used to thrash her in inebriated condition, and as her parents had divorced a long time ago, no one was there to help her, forcing her to stay mum.

The woman said she had got married to the accused, 38, thirteen years ago. The couple has two sons aged 11 years and 8 years.

Alleges torture

“My husband started pressuring me for prostitution to earn money, and tortured me when I refused. He would tie me with a rope for an entire day, keep me from going to the toilet, and at times, even urinate on me. However, I kept mum for the sake of my children,” she alleged.

“Afterwards, my father-in-law also started harassing me sexually. When I complained to my mother-in-law, she advised me to keep mum. It was on July 25 when my husband thrashed me and threw me out of the house. I came to my aunt’s house in Bhagwan Nagar here and lodged a complaint with the police commissioner on July 28.”

ASI Balveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “After an investigation conducted by the additional deputy commissioner of police (city 3) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, the police had called upon the accused to join the investigation. Following the probe, a case was lodged under Sections 377 (sodomy), 498-A (harassment for dowry) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The police have launched a manhunt for the duo’s arrest.”

