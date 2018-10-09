Jeweller shot dead by neighbours over verbal spat in Nabha

The verbal spat among two neighbours turned ugly on Tuesday when one of them allegedly fired a gunshot claiming life of 55-year-old Ravinder Kumar Verma, the owner of Ravi Jewellers in Nabha.

Police said, a CCTV footage of a neighbouring shop showed Ravinder and his son run into the shop of the accused, who is also into jewellery business, after a verbal spat. After a few seconds, the duo was seen coming out of the shop in an injured state and as Ravinder proceeded towards his shop, he fell down at its gate.

Ravinder’s son Munish Verma was also injured in the incident and was hit on the head, police said.

“Accused Umesh Verma fired the gunshot from his pistol and one of his sons attacked Munish, who is undergoing treatment at Nabha civil hospital,” police said.

Inspector Sukhraj Singh said they are investigating the case and so far it seems a matter of business rivalry.

Witnesses told police that Ravinder had recently bought another property adjoining the Prem Jewellers and there was some conflict going on between him and the accused regarding its construction.

